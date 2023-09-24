Adivi Sesh shares exciting updates about Goodachari 2; surprises fans with revelation of new film

Over the years, Adivi Sesh has created a loyal fanbase for himself. The actor has consistently delivered bangers at the box office. Most of his films have been in the thriller or action categories; therefore, fans were hoping to see their favorite in a different genre. And it seems as if their wish has come true. Adivi Sesh himself revealed the same through his X handle (formerly Twitter).

The actor has shared via his social media handle that he did a look test for a film, which will be a love story. Needless to say, it would certainly be interesting to witness Adivi Sesh in a romantic zone. He also stated that the aforementioned film's announcement will be made at the end of the year, to be exact, in November or December of 2023. But the shooting for the film will commence before its announcement. As revealed by Adivi Sesh himself, he will commence the shoot for both this film and Goodachari 2 next month.

It seems that the Major actor will be super busy for the rest of the year, as he has multiple exciting projects lined up one after the other. It is already well known that, apart from being an accomplished actor, Adivi Sesh has also made his mark as a director and screenwriter.

Adivi Sesh’s work front

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh had previously said that his hands were full and that he had to reject many Hindi films due to his tight schedule. “I said no to eight Bollywood films as I already had commitments and they all wanted to start the work immediately. Some of them I loved creatively, but I had commitments to the projects I had committed before Major released. I have my hands full, and a lot of these movies, the next four, for sure, are releasing in Hindi as well. So, I'm not exactly worried about not being engaged in the lovely audience that has discovered me with Gooadachari and Major in Hindi," said Adivi Sesh.

The actor will be commencing the sequel to the highly successful spy thriller Goodachari later this year. The original had received rave reviews from both the audience and critics.

