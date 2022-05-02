Adivi Sesh shares intense new poster & announces release date of HIT 2: Get ready for spine chilling suspense

Adivi Sesh, who is playing the titular role in the sequel HIT 2, shared an intense new poster to announce the film will release on July 29. The actor can be seen flaunting an intense and angry look in the poster. He tweeted, "Something DANGEROUS about to unfold in the HIT universe!Get ready for spine chilling suspense on the 29th of July."

HIT 2 is the sequel of the blockbuster 2020 production HIT: The First Case. The first part was headlined by Vishwak Sen. The second installment of HIT (Homicide Investigation Team), is to be produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under his production banner Wall Poster Cinema.