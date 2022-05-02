Adivi Sesh shares intense new poster & announces release date of HIT 2: Get ready for spine chilling suspense

Adivi Sesh, who is playing the titular role in the sequel HIT 2 produced by Nani announced the release date of the film

Adivi Sesh, who is playing the titular role in the sequel HIT 2, shared an intense new poster to announce the film will release on July 29. The actor can be seen flaunting an intense and angry look in the poster. He tweeted, "Something DANGEROUS about to unfold in the HIT universe!Get ready for spine chilling suspense on the 29th of July."

HIT 2 is the sequel of the blockbuster 2020 production HIT: The First Case. The first part was headlined by Vishwak Sen. The second installment of HIT (Homicide Investigation Team), is to be produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under his production banner Wall Poster Cinema.

 

The plot of the prequel revolves around the life of Vikram, a police officer working in the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu and will have the same crew. While HIT was set in Telangana and follows the story of a missing girl and a cop investigating the case, battling his own inner demons, the sequel will be set in Andhra Pradesh. 

The sequel comes the tagline ‘The Second Case’ will also be directed by Sailesh Kolanu and also features Menakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Bhanu Chander, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti, Komali Prasad in key roles. John Stewart Eduri is the music composer.

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh is also waiting for the release of his pan-Indian film Major, which is a biographical drama based on the life of Sundeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in November 2008 in the Mumbai terror attacks.

