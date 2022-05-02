Adivi Sesh shares intense new poster & announces release date of HIT 2: Get ready for spine chilling suspense
Adivi Sesh, who is playing the titular role in the sequel HIT 2 produced by Nani announced the release date of the film
HIT 2 is the sequel of the blockbuster 2020 production HIT: The First Case. The first part was headlined by Vishwak Sen. The second installment of HIT (Homicide Investigation Team), is to be produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under his production banner Wall Poster Cinema.
The sequel comes the tagline ‘The Second Case’ will also be directed by Sailesh Kolanu and also features Menakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Bhanu Chander, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti, Komali Prasad in key roles. John Stewart Eduri is the music composer.
Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh is also waiting for the release of his pan-Indian film Major, which is a biographical drama based on the life of Sundeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in November 2008 in the Mumbai terror attacks.
