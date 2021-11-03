Adivi Sesh starrer Major's release date LOCKED

Adivi Sesh's Major has been the talk of the town since its inception. As the makers of the film have completed the shoot, a big update is out a day prior to Diwali. Offering glimpses into the making of the film, the video released today shows a wonderful journey of the team. The makers have announced Major will release on February 11, 2022.

It took almost 120 shoot days and the film was canned in 8 sets, 75 locations and 3 languages. Based on the life of martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the video showcases his life, his love and his legacy. Adivi Sesh’s transformation from a teenager to a brave army man is impeccable. The making video promises visual opulence on screen. Major celebrates the heroics of the army officer's life, not only depicting his death at the 26/11 Mumbai attacks but also tracing his journey and embracing the spirit with which he lived with.

Check out the making video below:

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the multilingual film starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

The film is being produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh recently hit the headlines after he was hospitalised due to dengue.