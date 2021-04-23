Adivi Sesh's Major: 500 workers recreate Mumbai's Taj Mahal Hotel and Gateway of India sets in Hyderabad

Production designer Avinash Kolla, who has worked for National Award-winning film Mahanati, has erected six sets for Major in Hyderabad.

Adivi Sesh's Major, the movie on 26/11 Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has been the talk of the town since its inception. The recently released teaser of the film has become a rage and has set high expectations among the moviegoers. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make Major a special and as realistic as it could. Production designer Avinash Kolla who has worked for an award-winning film like Mahanati, has erected six sets including The Gateway of India, Taj Mahal Palace hotel at a private studio in Hyderabad.

Yes, the makers have recreated the same spots that were the target in the 26/11 attack. The Taj Hotel set which was built by as many as 500 people over ten days has become the talk of the Telugu film industry. The makers did not compromise on this set since they believe the hotel itself is a character in the story. The hotel set has been erected for various films in Bollywood but this is said to be the most comprehensive one with extensive research. They have used wood, fibre, and iron to construct a 120-feet edifice representing the five-storey-ed hotel.

To keep it as real as they can, the grand staircase, statue of Tata, and some iconic paintings of MF Hussain have been included as a part of the set. The counter-terror operations were pictured on a massive scale in this set.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is produced by Sony Pictures, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and dubbed into Malayalam, it is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Major also features Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhitha Dhulipalla in important roles.

