Adivi Sesh's Major gets a new release date; New poster out

Adivi Sesh’s first Pan-India project Major has been a topic of discussion among movie lovers. Now after much delay, the makers have announced the latest release date for the project. The venture will finally be out in theatres on 3 June this year.

They have also dropped the new poster from the biopic, which shows Adivi Sesh giving a serious gaze. In the background, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel is can be seen set on fire by the terrorists. The venture which is in the post-production phase right now has been helmed by filmmaker Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Check out the post below:

This ambitious drama is based on the life of the 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He saved the lives of numerous hostages before being killed by terrorists in the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. The multilingual film will follow the journey of Major Sandeep from his childhood, to his teenage and to his glorious years in the army.

Adivi Sesh has also penned the screenplay of the movie which will see Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma in prominent roles. This much-anticipated action drama will release simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movie, Agent will have the music score by Sricharan Pakala. The first single from the film titled Hrudayam fascinated music lovers. Besides this, the teaser of the movie also left the viewers completely spellbound. Now, it will be interesting to see how to audience reacts to the film.

