Adivi Sesh's Major: Hindi satellite rights sold for a whopping price; Details Inside

Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and will see Sesh playing the decorated NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on the big screen.

Adivi Sesh will be seen playing the role of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a real-life hero of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in his upcoming film titled, Major. With this, he is also making his entry into Bollywood as Major will get a Pan-India release. The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and will see Sesh playing the decorated NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on the big screen. The first look and teaser have already set high expectations among the moviegoers. The upcoming film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala.

While fans are eagerly looking forward to what's in store, overseas rights of Major were bagged jointly by Weekend Cinema and South Star International. Now, the Hindi satellite business of the movie has also been closed for a fancy price. The Hindi satellite has been sold for a whopping Rs 10 crore. Major traces the inspirational journey of Sandeep Unnikrishnan who rescued hostages and lost his life in the valorous mission during the tragic 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, The film also has Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma.

Earlier, sharing the news about his film Major, Adivi had tweeted, "Told you I had MAJOR news! 6 reasons why #MajorTheFilm is my dream project! - Based on the Life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, A Real life Hero of 26/11 - SUPERSTAR @urstrulyMahesh producing my film! Pinching myself :) - @SonyPicsIndia producing, taking us International level :).” With this film, Adivi is reuniting with Goodachari director Sashi Kiran Tikka."

Also Read: Prabhas welcomes THIS Bollywood actress on Radhe Shyam sets with Hyderabadi sweets; SEE PHOTO

This upcoming Adivi Sesh starrer is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×