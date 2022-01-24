Adivi Sesh's Major postponed again; Makers release an official statement

Actor Adivi Sesh's multilingual film Major was scheduled for a theatrical release on February 11 but now, the makers have decided to postpone it. Yes, the release date of Major has been pushed again owing to the covid situation and limitations in most parts of the country. The makers have released an official statement announcing the same.

"Owing to the aggravation of the covid situation and curfew/limitations in most parts of the country, the release of Major stands postponed. We would announce a new release date soon. Please adhere to all covid protocols and stay safe. Our nation isn’t safe, till each one of us is safe," reads the official statement.

Take a look:

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and will also be released in Malayalam. Bringing to screen the untold story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major traces his journey from childhood, teenage, glorious years in the army to the tragic events of Mumbai's 26/11 attack where he martyred.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma are the other prominent cast of the film produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

Also Read: Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv starrer Mahaan to premiere directly on OTT, gets a release date in February