Adult comedy drama Irandam Kuththu to hit the big screens on Diwali; Director shares Censor certificate

Santosh P Jayakumar, who is the director of Irandham Kuththu, took to his Twitter space and shared the censor board's certificate for the film, while revealing that the film will be released on Diwali.

Director Santhosh P Jayakumar, who is known for his films in adult comedy genre, took to his Twitter space and shared a poster of his upcoming film Irandam Kuththu while revealing that the film will hit the big screens on Diwali 2020. He also shared the Censor Board’s certificate that the film received an ‘A’. Sharing the news, he wrote, “To All who tot #IrandamKuththu is not censored and will not clear censor. Here’s the censor certificate and release date #HappyDiwaliFolks 14thNov2020 See you all in theatres”.

Santhosh P Jayakumar, who has directed the film, will be seen in the lead role himself. The film also has Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope in a key role. Supporting actors Chaams, Motta Rajendran will also be seen in the film. The makers originally planned to release the film in May 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation.

See his Tweet here:

To All who tot #IrandamKuththu is not censored and will not clear censor. Here’s the censor certificate and release date #HappyDiwaliFolks

14thNov2020

See you all in theatres ⁦@Rockfortent⁩ ⁦@Danielanniepope⁩ @harikomz ⁦@FiveStarAudioIn⁩ ⁦@proyuvraaj⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ghb6y1Lzrm — Santhosh P Jayakumar (@santhoshpj21) November 10, 2020

Also Read: Soorarai Pottru: 4 reasons why Suriya starrer is a must watch

The film drew flack when ace director Bharathiraja called the film’s teaser cringe-worthy and said that he felt uncomfortable while watching the film. Santhosh, however, shared a poster of Bharathiraja’s film Tik Tik Tik, where bikini clad heroines were seen next to Kamal Haasan, and asked if it was not cringe-worthy and was he not feeling uncomfortable while shooting the film. Irandam Kuththu is the second installment of Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu. The film starred Gautham Karthik, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Yashika Aannand, Chandrika Ravi and Shah Ra in the lead roles. Reportedly, the film’s success despite all the controversies has encouraged Santhosh to do a sequel.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×