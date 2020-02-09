Adult film star Shakeela's controversial comment on Allu Arjun goes viral; Calls Mahesh Babu her 'brother'

During the rapid-fire round, Shakeela was asked to describe the Telugu superstars Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun in one word. Check out the video below.

Yesteryear adult actress Shakeela recently, during an interview made a controversial comment on stylish star Allu Arjun. During the rapid-fire round, Shakeela was asked to describe the Telugu superstars Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun in one word. When asked about superstar Mahesh Babu, she replied saying 'my brother'...he is like a brother to me. Reacting to Allu Arjun's name, Shakeela said she doesn't know him and this statement of hers has taken social media by storm. Bunny fans are quite upset over the same and have been bashing Shakeela over her this comment.

The video clip from the interview is going viral all over on social media. A section of the audience has also spoken in support of the veteran actress saying she was quite honest with her replies as she has no close connection with the Telugu cinema and actors. But as we all know, fans get upset immediately when spoke anything against their favourite star. On the other hand, we are totally surprised that Shakeela does not know the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor, who is super popular even in Kerala.

Check out the video below and share your thoughts on the same. Rapid Fire with #Shakila#MaheshBabu - MY Brother #NTR - Good Dancer#AlluArjun - Evado naku telidhu Kerala lo craze antiri , Mallu boy antiri kadhara thupakk pic.twitter.com/dsQjw7LPVw — Prashanth R #SoftwareSudheer (@CharanFreak) February 6, 2020

Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fan following across the country. He made his first on-screen appearance at the age of 3, in his uncle Chiranjeevi’s film, Vijetha. According to Google, Arjun was the most searched Tollywood star in 2016. The dashing star of the Tollywood film industry was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film release in January 2020 and it opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike.

Credits :Twitter

Read More