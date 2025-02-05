Affair that broke a marriage? Looking at When Nayanthara made headlines for her rumored romance with Prabhudeva

Diana Mariam Kurian, a.k.a. Nayanthara, is a force to reckon with in South cinema. She has remained one of the most successful actresses and has earned the tag of ‘Lady Superstar.’ While her achievements are highly praised, some of the sordid tales of her life and career remain matters of gossip among many even today.

Well, we are referring to Nayanthara and choreographer Prabhudeva’s affair. It was back in 2009 when the first buzz around their alleged relationship surfaced, which was mostly thought of as a publicity gimmick for their film Villi.

Another reason the murmurs of the affair between Prabhudeva and Nayanthara were never initially taken seriously was that the choreographer was already married to his wife Latha and was the father of their kids.

It was not until September 2010 that Prabhudeva pulled off a bold move and admitted to dating Nayanthara for two years. Speaking to TOI, he even went on to add that the duo had plans of getting married.

He had said, “As far as Nayanthara is concerned, she is special. Yes, I am in love with Nayanthara and we will be getting married soon. It’s a personal decision and I don’t like to talk about it to the media.”

Unfortunately, after this revelation, things began to go south for Prabhudeva. Shortly after, he reportedly approached his wife, Latha, for a divorce.

However, the latter was adamant about not letting them be legally separated and even filed a case against her husband because he demanded a divorce only to go ahead and get married to Nayanthara.

In an interview with The New Indian Express back then, Latha had openly accused the actress of stealing her husband. She stated, “I have requested the police and judicial setup to arrest Nayanthara for her intention of stealing my husband from me. If I see the actress anywhere, I will surely kick her on the spot. She is the best example of a bad woman."

Meanwhile, things turned sour for the lady superstar as well, who, amid all this ruckus between Prabhudeva and Latha, ended up being at the receiving end of mockery and ridicule from audiences.

Finally, in July 2010, Prabhudeva was granted divorce from Latha, ending their 16-year marriage. The latter received custody of their children, while the choreographer only had visiting rights.

Unfortunately, the storm had still not passed for him. While he went back to Nayanthara in a live-in relationship after his divorce from Latha, cracks began appearing between them, too.

Some reports suggested that Prabhudeva had apparently kept delaying tying the knot with Nayanthara over the backlash he received during his divorce. All in all, it was the lady superstar who decided to call it quits. The duo broke up soon after.