After Ajith Kumar and Dhanush, Manju Warrier to team up with Rajinikanth; Reports

Manju Warrier has been signing many Tamil films lately. The actress has already been a part of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Dhanush's Asuran. The actress is reported to begin the shoot for her film with Arya and Gautham Karthik soon enough. The film directed by Manu Anand is titled Mr X. Reports have also been rife that Malayalam cinema’s favorite star will also feature alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the sequel to Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai. Manju Warrier will reportedly play the role of Vijay Sethupathi’s wife in the film, which also stars Soori.

Now, the latest reports suggest that the actress is all set to sign another Tamil film. This time around, it is even more exciting, as the film in question is Thalaivar 170. If the rumors indeed turn out to be the truth, then we will get to witness Manju Warrier and Rajinikanth share the screen for the very first time.

Manju Warrier might be on board for Rajinikanth’s TJ Gnanavel-directed Thalaivar 170

Manju Warrier is an intriguing addition to the already exciting cast of Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 170. The film will be helmed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. Thalaivar 170 will be produced by Lyca Productions. As per the latest reports, the film’s shooting will commence in the third week of September. It has also been almost confirmed that Anirudh Ravichander will be composing music for the film.

Even though there have been speculations about the star cast, it is being said that none of the cast members other than Manju Warrier have been finalized. There are reports going around that TJ Gnanavel is set on naming his film with Rajinikanth as Vettaiyan. For the uninitiated, Vettaiyan was the character with negative shades that Rajinikanth played in the iconic Chandramukhi. Only after watching the film can we fully understand why the director chose to name Rajinikanth’s character in Thalaivar 170 as Vettaiyan and whether there is any hidden meaning behind it or not.

Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil being a part of Thalaivar 170 has already been talked about a lot. It is now being reported that even though talks are going on with these two actors, nothing has been finalized as of yet. It has been reported that Fahadh has been rumored to essay the antagonist’s role in Thalaivar 170, and after his superb portrayal as Rathnavelu in Maamannan, there is no denying that he will be the perfect antagonist for Rajinikanth.

