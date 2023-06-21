After Ajith’s Thunivu and Dhanush’s Asuran, Manju Warrier signs her third Tamil film; Details Inside

Manju Warrier is among the most popular and successful actresses in Malayalam cinema. With her long and illustrious career, she has managed to be referred to as a superstar in her own right and has forged a path for herself that very few could imagine.

The Prathi Poovankozhi actress, who already has a lot of Malayalam films lined up one after the other, has now signed a new one, and this time it is a Tamil film. The film in question is Mr X, co-starring Arya and Gautham Karthik, and directed by Manu Anand, who previously helmed the 2022 crime thriller FIR starring Vishnu Vishal.

Manju Warrier in Mr X

Officially announcing Manju Warrier’s entry into the film, the production company Prince Pictures that is bankrolling Mr X tweeted, "Elated to announce - @ManjuWarrier4 comes onboard #MrX. Starring @arya_offl and @Gautham_Karthik. Directed by @itsmanuanand." Along with the tweet, a poster revealing the look of the actress from the film was also released. The poster showed Manju Warrier sitting in a chair with a hand to her head and looking directly at the camera with a smile.

Gautham Karthik retweeted this and added, "Welcome on-board @ManjuWarrier4 maam, looking forward to working with you!"

Check out the tweets here:

Even though the actress has been offered many Tamil films after her comeback, it took many years for her to sign her first film in Tamil with Vetrimaran’s Asuran alongside Dhanush in a National award-winning performance. Earlier this year, she acted in her second Tamil film, Thunivu, alongside Ajith. Mr X will be her third Tamil film.

As the film also belongs to the genre of action, it would be interesting to find out what Manju’s role in Mr X is going to be.

About Mr X

The film sees Arya and Gautham Karthik pitted against each other. Both actors are sharing screen space for the very first time. The movie, an action drama, has Tanveer Mir handling the cinematography and Prince Pictures bankrolling the venture. Expected to have a release in 2024, Mr X is a film to look forward to.

