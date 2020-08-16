After alleging conspiracy in Vijayawada’s fire accident; Ram Pothineni tweets: Real culprits will be punished

After alleging conspiracy in Vijayawada’s fire accident, Ram Pothineni again tweeted saying he believes in justice and that, those real culprits will be punished.

iSmart Shankar actor Ram Pothineni recently took social media by storm after he posted controversial tweets alleging conspiracy in Vijayawada’s Swarna Palace fire incident. Reportedly, ten Covid-19 patients succumb to death in a recent fire accident. The 'Red' actor took to Twitter and posted about it. One of the Tweets read, "SWARNA PALACE was a QUARANTINE CENTRE run by the GOVERNMENT until RAMESH HOSPITAL took permission to convert it into a COVID Care Centre when REQUESTED by the GOVERNMENT! HAD THIS FIRE ACCIDENT TAKEN PLACE 3 weeks earlier when it was RUN by the GOVERNMENT, WHO WOULD THEY BLAME?."

After alleging conspiracy in Vijayawada’s fire accident, Ram Pothineni again tweeted saying he believes in justice and that, those real culprits will be punished. He wrote, "I believe in Justice and im sure the real culprits will be punished no matter who they are.. related or not..I won’t be tweeting about this anymore as I’ve said all I had to..Jai Hind!" Meanwhile, fans are supporting the actor for speaking up on the issue.

Check out the Tweets below:

I believe in Justice and im sure the real culprits will be punished no matter who they are.. related or not..I won’t be tweeting about this anymore as I’ve said all I had to.. Jai Hind! — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) August 16, 2020

FIRE + FEES = FOOLS DIVERTING the issue from FIRE to FEES .... only to FOOL all of us? FEES Clarification: the Billing was done DIRECTLY by SWARNA PALACE HOTEL as they were RESPONSIBLE for the MANAGEMENT! DOCTORS are NOT RESPONSIBLE for the FIRE safety!#APisWatching pic.twitter.com/3YYokUhxyQ — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) August 15, 2020

I doubt there’s a HUGE CONSPIRACY to show the CM of AP in bad light.I request @ysjagan garu to look into it as a few people under him might be doing this without his knowledge.This is causing huge damage to his reputation & Honest approach,amongst all of us! #APisWatching — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) August 15, 2020

హోటల్ స్వర్ణ ప్యాలస్ ని రమేష్ హాస్పిటల్స్ వాళ్లు కోవిడ్ సెంటర్ గా మార్చక ముందు , ప్రభుత్వం అక్కడ క్వారంటైన్ సెంటర్ నిర్వహించింది. అప్పుడీ అగ్ని ప్రమాదం జరిగి ఉంటే ఎవరిని నిందించే వాళ్లు ?#APisWatching pic.twitter.com/YqXmweqdgP — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) August 15, 2020

On August 9, the fire broke at the Swarna Palace Hotel in Vijayawada which was turned into Covid-19 care by a private hospital. A lot of people who were inside the hotel were injured and lost their lives. Ram Pothineni, in his tweets, has attached bills which were charged by the hotel and not by the private hospital.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam Critical; Dhanush, Chinmayi, Khushbu Sundar pray for his speedy recovery

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×