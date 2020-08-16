  1. Home
  2. entertainment

After alleging conspiracy in Vijayawada’s fire accident; Ram Pothineni tweets: Real culprits will be punished

After alleging conspiracy in Vijayawada’s fire accident, Ram Pothineni again tweeted saying he believes in justice and that, those real culprits will be punished.
26590 reads Mumbai
After alleging conspiracy in Vijayawada’s fire accident; Ram Pothineni tweets: Real culprits will be punishedAfter alleging conspiracy in Vijayawada’s fire accident; Ram Pothineni tweets: Real culprits will be punished

iSmart Shankar actor Ram Pothineni recently took social media by storm after he posted controversial tweets alleging conspiracy in Vijayawada’s Swarna Palace fire incident. Reportedly, ten Covid-19 patients succumb to death in a recent fire accident. The 'Red' actor took to Twitter and posted about it. One of the Tweets read, "SWARNA PALACE was a QUARANTINE CENTRE run by the GOVERNMENT until RAMESH HOSPITAL took permission to convert it into a COVID Care Centre when REQUESTED by the GOVERNMENT! HAD THIS FIRE ACCIDENT TAKEN PLACE 3 weeks earlier when it was RUN by the GOVERNMENT, WHO WOULD THEY BLAME?." 

After alleging conspiracy in Vijayawada’s fire accident, Ram Pothineni again tweeted saying he believes in justice and that, those real culprits will be punished. He wrote, "I believe in Justice and im sure the real culprits will be punished no matter who they are.. related or not..I won’t be tweeting about this anymore as I’ve said all I had to..Jai Hind!" Meanwhile, fans are supporting the actor for speaking up on the issue. 

Check out the Tweets below:



On August 9, the fire broke at the Swarna Palace Hotel in Vijayawada which was turned into Covid-19 care by a private hospital. A lot of people who were inside the hotel were injured and lost their lives. Ram Pothineni, in his tweets, has attached bills which were charged by the hotel and not by the private hospital. 

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam Critical; Dhanush, Chinmayi, Khushbu Sundar pray for his speedy recovery 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement