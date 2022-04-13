After Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya gets fined by police for violating traffic rules

After Pushpa star Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya also faced a bit of trouble with the traffic police in Hyderabad. Recently, the Manam actor was halted by the cops. He had to pay a challan of Rs 700 for using tinted windows on his car. A picture of the star with the authorities has been doing the rounds on social media.

Just last week, Pushpa star Allu Arjun was also fined for using tinted windows on his Range Rover. Allu Arjun also paid a fine of Rs 700 for the same.

For those of you who do not know, Hyderabad Police has launched a campaign to get rid of black tints from the vehicles in the city. The use of black films has been banned in the country ever since 2012.

Telugu filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, Kalyan Ram, Jr NTR, and Manchu Manoj also landed in legal trouble for a similar reason.

On a different front, the Telugu star will essay the role of a hockey player in his forthcoming romantic drama, Thank You. Naga Chaitanya has teamed up with filmmaker Vikram Kumar for his next. To be supported by Dil Raju, Raashii Khanna will be seen as the female lead in the film.

He will also be a part of Venkat Prabhu’s recently announced bilingual project. Besides this untitled venture, Naga Chaitanya will also step into Bollywood with Aamir Khan’s much-hyped movie Laal Singh Chaddha. This retelling of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, will feature Kareena Kapoor in a significant role.

