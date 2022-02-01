After Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda set to be the next 'toofan' to get Pan-India star image?

The rise of regional stars into the North audience has been incredible. In the past 2 years, actors like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Rashmika Mandanna among many others have strengthened their position in Bollywood like never before. We all know one simple economic rule- supply follows demands, and the same applies in the film industry too.

Been decades, the viewership of South dubbed movies on TV has proven to be better than some of the Hindi movies. These action-filled movies are no longer restricted to the small screens but the reach is now way beyond.

Combining the star power of biggies in Bollywood, South's one film Pushpa: The Rise has alone managed to mount on a massive scale. Not only down South, but this Allu Arjun starrer has set a phenomenal record in the North as well. Clearly, Indian cinema is not all about Bollywood now.

As Allu Arjun said, "And now, coming decade, the lines will be so blurred that language won't matter. It will be Indian cinema. We as the Indian entertainment industry are going to be one of the biggest players in the world."

Tovino Thomas' Malayalam film Minnal Murali to Joji and The Great Indian Kitchen, South movies are hit on their winning ideas, content, marketing strategy. Fahadh Faasil's Joji was loved beyond Kerala and turned out to be one of the major hits in 2021. The South celebs and content, which is the real king have managed to connect with the audience irrespective of the language. After Allu Arjun, a lot of actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha, Dulquer Salmaan are set to create a massive Pan-India star image.

Talking specifically about Vijay Deverakonda, he is going to be the next big thing in Bollywood after Allu Arjun. His upcoming film Liger aims for the biggest Pan-India release. Having showcased his acting prowess with romantic movies like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, VD forays action territory with Liger.

He started with Pelli Choopulu as a lead actor and within a few years, he managed to set the right foot in the industry and there is no going back. The much loved 'Rowdy' Vijay Deverakonda has left no stoned unturned and managed to overcome all odds to reach where he is today. Despite a few hits and many misses, he has never been bogged down by failure.

Interestingly, criticism is not something that has ever affected his career graph. He sure knows how to handle it gracefully. Arjun Reddy is the first thing that comes to mind when we talk about Vijay but Puri Jagannadh's Liger will make him one of the most bankable stars in the showbiz world. Also, he is one of the few young Telugu actors having such massive reach in the Hindi-speaking audience already with no godfathers.

He is freakishly smart. I repeat, Tollywood's livewire Deverakonda is very smart. Also, the style and energy he brings to the stage is palpable.

Let's wait and watch what holds next for Deverakonda. Is he set to conquer as the next Pan-India star among the young lot? Let us know in the comment section below.