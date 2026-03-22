After Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Dulquer Salmaan to begin filming for Kalki 2898 AD part 2; Report

The sequel to Kalki 2898 AD has officially gone on floors, sparking excitement among fans. Amitabh Bachchan had recently shared glimpses from the set, hinting at the scale and intensity of the upcoming film. Now according to 123 Telugu, actors like Dulquer Salmaan and JD Chakravarthy have joined the Hyderabad schedule, while Prabhas is expected to resume the shooting soon. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.



Amitabh Bachchan wraps key schedule of Kalki 2898 AD part 2



Previously, 123 Telugu had reported that Amitabh Bachchan has already completed his portion for the current schedule and returned to Mumbai. The veteran actor reprises his role as Ashwatthama, one of the most powerful and intriguing characters from the first installment. His portrayal left a lasting impression, making his return one of the most anticipated aspects of the sequel. Bachchan had also shared updates on his blog, mentioning his absence from his regular Sunday fan interactions due to the ongoing shoot commitments in Hyderabad.



Reunion with Kamal Haasan after decades



One of the highlights of the shoot is Bachchan’s reunion with Kamal Haasan after nearly four decades. The two legends last appeared together in the 1985 film Geraftaar. Expressing his excitement, Bachchan shared behind-the-scenes moments and reflected on working again with Haasan, calling it a memorable experience. Their collaboration has added a nostalgic yet powerful dimension to the sequel.



About the film



Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film continues the story set in a dystopian future rooted in mythology. The first installment starred Baahubali star in the lead role and also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. As Deepika has reportedly opted out of the project, rumors suggest that Sai Pallavi may replace her in the sequel.

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