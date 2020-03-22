After Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda wants to work with THESE two stunning Bollywood divas

While the audience is eagerly looking forward to his chemistry with Ananya on the big screen, Vijay Deverakonda, recently expressed his wish to work with THESE two Bollywood beauties.

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is one of the actors who is not only popular down South but also among the Hindi audience. The Arjun Reddy star has earned immense popularity and is all set to make his Hindi debut with the upcoming film, Fighter. The actor will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh's Pan-India film tentatively titled Fighter. The film stars Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday. For his role in the film, Vijay is leaving no stone unturned and is rigorously working out in the gym. While the audience is eagerly looking forward to his chemistry with Ananya on the big screen, Vijay Deverakonda, recently expressed his wish to work with Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

In an interview, Vijay said that he doesn't mind working with any Bollywood actress but if had to pick any, it would be Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor. Talking to Hyderabad Times, he said, "I am eager to work with Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor. But I will work with anybody as long as she is a good actress and looks the part. You give me anybody from any industry and I wouldn’t mind." Well, during Koffee With Karan show, it was Janhvi Kapoor, who was the first one who expressed her wish to work with Deverakonda. She even went on to call him 'extremely talented'.

Reportedly, the makers of the film had approached Janhvi Kapoor before Ananya Panday for Puri Jagannadh's next. However, she rejected it due to her prior commitments.

