Soundarya changes her profile PIC after sister Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announces separation from Dhanush

After 18 years of marriage, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have parted ways as a couple. On January 17, late at night, the duo took to their respective social media handles to share the official announcement and asked everyone to respect their decision. Just after a few hours of Aishwaryaa announcing separation from Dhanush, Soundarya changed her Twitter display picture to a childhood pic with her dad Rajinikanth and sister.

Soundarya dropped a new profile pic from her childhood days. One can see, Rajinikanth holding her and sister Aishwaryaa in his arms in the pic. Sharing the pic, she wrote, #NewProfilePic."

Taking to Twitter to announce the separation, she wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

She put out the same statement on Instagram with the caption: "No caption needed... only your understanding n your love necessary!" She signed off the post as Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Dhanush, and megastar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa dated only for six months before getting married. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa exchanged wedding vows on November 18, 2004. They have two sons together, named Yatra and Linga, born in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

Also Read: As Dhanush announces separation with wife Aishwaryaa after 18 yrs, a recap of duo's 5 beautiful moments