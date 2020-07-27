After AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty says he was rejected in Bollywood: Had a near breakdown as nobody gave me work

Retweeting Shekhar Kapur’s tweet on AR Rahman’s statement, Resul Pookutty added that it was the regional cinema that held him tight.

While the whole country is talking about AR Rahman’s statement about how a gang was spreading fake news about him in Bollywood, Oscar-winning sound mixer and designer Resul Pookutty has now opened up saying that he has also gone through similar incidences in Bollywood. He stated that he was not offered any job in the Hindi entertainment industry and that he had gone through a near breakdown when he got rejected.

Retweeting Shekhar Kapur’s tweet on AR Rahman’s statement, Resul Pookutty added that it was the regional cinema that held him tight. He wrote on the micro blogging website, “I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses who told me at my face, ”we don’t need you” but still I love my industry for it”. The whole issue started after AR Rahman said in an interview with Radio Mirchi about how he was not getting enough work in Bollywood.

Also Read: Vairamuthu supports AR Rahman's statement on being sidelined in Bollywood; Here's how Twitterati reacted

Check out Resul's Tweet here:

Dear @shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses told me at my face ”we don’t need you” but still I love my industry,for it.... https://t.co/j5CMNWDqqr — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 26, 2020

Talking about the issue, Shekar Kapur said on Twitter, “You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle”. After Resul Pookutty’s tweet started going viral, he posted another tweet saying that he was not liking how the way whole nepotism issue is being discussed and added that he moved on and that he had not blamed anyone for not taking him in their films.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×