After Baby, Anand Deverakonda gears up for Duet; Harish Shankar attends puja ceremony; PICS

Following the massive success of his film Baby, Anand Deverakonda's career is soaring, and he is now flooded with numerous film offers. The young actor already has two films in production, and his new project, Duet, kicked off with the puja ceremony of the movie launch has took place today.

Duet marks the directorial debut of Mithun Varadharaja Krishnan, who has previously collaborated with renowned director AR Murugadoss. The leading role in this promising film is portrayed by Ritika Nayak. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner, this movie boasts a substantial budget, and Mathura Sreedhar Reddy serves as a co-producer.

The movie commenced with an opening ceremony that saw the presence of top celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, including the iconic director Harish Shankar, who initiated the muhurtham shot. Vardhan Deverakonda and Madhavi Deverakonda graced the occasion by switching on the camera, while talented filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti directed the first shot. With the script in hand, the producers, KE Gnanavel Raja, director Sai Rajesh, and Madhura Sridhar, made a promising start.

Check out the Puja ceremony photos below

Producer KE Gnanavel Raja, known for his successful ventures with star siblings Surya and Karthi in Tamil, expressed his excitement about venturing into Telugu cinema with Duet and collaborating once again with Anand Deverakonda, whose recognition and acclaim soared after the blockbuster success of Baby.

Duet features Ritika Nayak, known for her role in Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, as the romantic interest opposite Anand Deverakonda. The film's music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Reports suggest that the shooting for Duet is scheduled to begin in November 2023 and will continue uninterrupted. According to the reports, the film will be shot on an extravagant budget in various locations, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Orissa, Vizag, and even the scenic Maldives.

Anand Deverakonda’s upcoming movies

Anand Deverakonda, the young and talented actor who made waves with the hit film Baby, is gearing up to enthrall audiences once again with his upcoming Telugu action-packed movie, Gam Gam Ganesha. He is also starring in an untitled film with Vaishnavi Chaitanya, his co-star from Baby movie.

