After becoming fastest Indian celeb to hit the 1 million mark, Thalapathy Vijay posts first Instagram story

Thalapathy Vijay is a leading South Indian actor who enjoys a massive fan following. Almost everyone, be it a child or an elder individual, seems to be a fan of the actor. While the actor is loved by his fans, he maintained his distance from the social media platform Instagram for quite some time now. Although he is active on Twitter, fans were eagerly waiting for him to mark his presence on Instagram. To everyone’s excitement, the actor finally made his debut on the platform yesterday and created a new record by becoming the first Indian celeb to cross the 1 million mark within a few hours of joining.

Thalapathy Vijay’s first post on Instagram

The actor became a part of the popular social media platform with his first post which is a recent photo of himself. Vijay greeted his fans and followers as he wrote, “Hello Nanbas and Nanbis.” The picture is from the sets of Leo, a project he is currently working on. Welcoming the actor to the photo and video sharing platform, the fans of the actor wrote, “Welcome to thalavaa.” Another wrote, “Finally! Thalapathyyyyyyyy.”

Now, after the first photo, the actor took to his Instagram story to share another photo of him enjoying his time in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir, where he was recently shooting for filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. Fans are hopeful that they will see more of the actor, now that he is on Instagram.

Take a look at Vijay’s Instagram story here:

About Leo

Thalapathy Vijay is said to be playing a dreaded gangster in the much-awaited film, which is said to be the new installment in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU. Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead in the movie and Sanjay Dutt is the antagonist.

