After being discharged from hospital, Kamal Haasan attends the audio launch of Vijay Sethupathi’s DSP: PICS

Kamal Haasan has been making headlines since he got admitted to the hospital, a couple of days back. The veteran actor was admitted to the Sri Ramachandra Medical Center in Chennai after he complained of a fever and breathing issues. It was also reported that Kamal Haasan was advised to take bed rest for a few days, even though he got discharged on Friday. However, the legendary actor surprised his fans by attending the audio launch of DSP, the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi starrer.

The Indian 2 actor attended the grand audio launch event of Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film DSP, which was held in Chennai on November 25, Friday. Kamal Haasan also addressed the audience and delivered a heartwarming speech, wishing Vijay Sethupathi and the DSP team members all the best for the release. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, thanked Kamal Haasan for being the ultimate inspiration for actors from every generation.

Vijay Sethupathi to play a key role in Kamal Haasan's next?

As reported earlier, the Vikram duo might reunite soon for the upcoming untitled project, helmed by H Vinoth. In a recent interview, producer Udhayanidhi Stalin confirmed that Kamal Haasan the team up with the Valimai director for the legend's 233rd film. The project, which is tentatively titled KH 233, is expected to get an official launch, very soon. The reports also suggest that Vijay Sethupathi is roped in to play a pivotal role in the highly anticipated film.

Will Vijay Sethupathi return as Sandhanam in Vikram 2?

Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that Vijay Sethupathi might return in Vikram 2, in the role of Sandhanam. The netizens point out that the death of Sandhanam was not shown in the climax of Vikram, and consider this as a hint towards the return of the character. Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi's face-off scene was unarguably one of the biggest highlights of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. So it will be definitely a treat for the audience if the National award-winner returns to reprise the role in the sequel of the film.

