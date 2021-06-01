After being National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna becomes the 'Most Desirable Woman of 2020'

Rashmika Mandanna, who made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party has been declared as a 'national crush' by Google. The actress with close to 18 million followers on Instagram is ruling the hearts of the audience not only down South but even in the North. With two Bollywood films in the kitty, Rashmika Mandanna has earned the tag of 'Bangalore Times Most Desirable Woman' for the second time.

Rashmika Mandanna has been in the movies since 2016 and there has been no looking back. She has been surprising her fans every year by setting new goals. Her Tamil debut film Sulthan opposite Karthi released this year and it opened to mixed response from the audience and critics alike. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actress is making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, co-starring . Her second Hindi project is titled Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Rashmika Mandanna will soon become a Pan-India star with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film is being helmed by Sukumar. Pushpa will see Allu Arjun in the role of a lorry driver and it revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. The first part of Pushpa is set to release on 13 August 2021. The makers will release the second part in 2022.

Meanwhile, take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's recent goofy face selfie that proves why she deserves the 'National Award' tag.