After Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Losliya, Arjun Sarja to star in Harbhajan Singh's Kollywood debut Friendship

Losliya Mariyanesan, who rose to fame after her appearance in Bigg Boss Tamil 3, is also a part of Harbhajan Singh's Tamil film, Friendship. Now according to latest reports, Arjun Sarja is the new addition to the star cast.

As we all know Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has kick-started the shooting of his debut film titled Friendship. The film is helmed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. The shooting of the film went on floors recently in Hyderabad and fans of the cricketer can't keep calm to catch their favourite on the big screen. Sri Lankan television presenter Losliya Mariyanesan, who rose to fame after her appearance in Bigg Boss Tamil 3, is also a part of the film. Now according to latest reports, Arjun Sarja is the new addition to the star cast.

Yes, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film, Friendship. The South star will be seen in a crucial role in the film. It will be amazing to see Arjun Sarja and Harbhajan Singh sharing the screen space. A lot of surprises are expected. Friendship will release in all the languages- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Meanwhile, besides Friendship, Harbhajan Singh has been roped in for Karthik Yogi's science fiction film Dikkilona as well. The film also stars Kollywood sensation Santhanam. Produced by KJR Studios, the movie is all set to hit the cinema halls in April 2020.

Harbhajan Singh has earlier made guest appearances in Bollywood film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Punjabi films Bhaji in Problem and Second Hand Husband. Now, he is all set to step into the South Indian film industry and his fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section.

Read More