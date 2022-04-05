After celebrating RRR's success, Ram Charan heads to Amritsar to shoot for Shankar's RC15

After the grand success of RRR, Ram Charan is reportedly heading to Punjab, Amritsar to shoot a new schedule of S Shankar's next. The team has already wrapped a few schedules for the film in Hyderabad. This will be Shershaah actress Kiara Advani's first pan-India project. Kiara Advani is working with co-star Ram Charan for the second time. The duo was previously paired in the 2019 drama, Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

RC15 is the temporary title of this upcoming political drama. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. The plot of his suspense flick has been penned by Karthik Subbaraj. The songs of the movie will be choreographed by Jani Master.

The RRR star will portray a bureaucrat in his next.

RC15 will be shot in multiple languages simultaneously including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. His most recent venture was launched last September with an auspicious Pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Megastar Chiranjeevi, and Baahubali filmmaker, SS Rajamouli were also a part of the celebration. Although a final release date of this project has not been announced yet, it is believed that the makers are eyeing a 2022 release for RC15.

In the meantime, Ram Charan will be seen along with his father Megastar Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva’s socio-political film, Acharya. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde are also a part of the movie as leading ladies.

Also Read: This Girl is on Fire- A fiery success story of self-made Rashmika Mandanna