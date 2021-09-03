After Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh reaches ED office in Hyderabad in connection to drugs case

Bollywood and South actress Rakul Preet Singh appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) today, for questioning in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to 2017's drugs case. The actress was spotted making her way to the ED office.

Rakul was called by ED on September 6 but on her request, the officials preponed the date to September 3. She is the third Tollywood personality to appear before ED director Puri Jagannadh who was questioned for nearly 10 hours on Tuesday and Charmee Kaur was questioned on Thursday.

Yesterday, as Charmee Kaur was getting down from the car, paps waiting for her moved closer to her, leading to chaos.

Hyderabad | Actor Rakul Preet Singh arrives at the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with a drugs case pic.twitter.com/FwvplHmFnI — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

The ED last week issued notices to 10 people connected to Tollywood and two others including a private club manager for their involvement in a money-laundering probe linked to the drugs racket. Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan and director Puri Jagannadh are among the celebs who were asked to appear before ED between August 31 and September 22.

The drugs racket was busted on July 2, 2017, when customs officials arrested musician Calvin Mascarenhas and two others and seized drugs worth Rs 30 lakh from their possession.