After Chiranjeevi, Dhanush & Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth wishes a speedy recovery to SP Balasubrahmanyam; WATCH

Fans and celebs have been sending prayers and wishes to SP Balasubrahmanyam on Twitter. Rajinikanth also shared a video on Twitter as he wished SPB a speedy recovery.
SP Balasubrahmanyam is admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19. The legendary singer is undergoing treatment and is kept on life support. Recently, SPB's son and filmmaker SP Charan revealed that his father is recovering and responding to treatment but he continues to be on life support. Many celebrities from the film industry took to social media and wished for his speedy recovery. Fans and celebs have been sending prayers and get well soon wishes to SP Balasubrahmanyam on Twitter. Anil Kapoor also posted on Twitter, "Praying for the speedy recovery of #SPBalasubrahmanyam ...happy to hear that he is doing better today."

Superstar Rajinikanth also shared a video on his Twitter as he wished SPB a speedy recovery. Thalaiva wrote, "Get well soon dear Balu sir." Rajinikanth said, "SP Balasubrahmanyam sir, who has been entertained people for more than 50 years, was recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus. I am happy to hear that he is out of danger now and on the road to recovery. However, he is still under treatment and will take some time to get back to normal. I am praying for his good health."

Chiranjeevi, Dhanush, Khushbu Sundar, AR Rahman and many others prayed for his speedy recovery. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, "Dearest Brother SP Balu Garu , My hearty prayers and wishes for your Speedy recovery (sic)." 

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan posted, "So scary to hear about #SPBalasubramaniam sir. Praying for his speedy recovery !! (sic)."

Check out Rajinikanth and other celebs' post below:





Meanwhile, SP Charan through a video updated about his father's health. "The pleasant news is...he showed the thumbs-up sign to the doctors, he is able to recognise doctors, people (around)...he is still on life support. He is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back," he said. 

