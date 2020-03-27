After Chiranjeevi posted a throwback picture of Ram Charan, the RRR star gets us all emotional
On the birthday of Ram Charan, his father and Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi posted a throwback photo on Twitter, wishing his son. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “I was naturally overjoyed when @AlwaysRamcharan was born. Much later it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on 27th March #WorldTheatreDay ‘Prapancha‘Rangasthala’
Retweeting the photo, Ram Charan posted yet another emotional message, which got us all teary-eyed. He wrote on Twitter, “Heart-stirring words from my Hero!! I can’t say if the day had anything to do with it, but I know my APPA did. Thank you for the wishes and everything else. Love you Appa”. The photo and Ram Charan’s response caught the internet on fire as fans of both the stars started sharing them. On all social media platforms, the photo, and Ram Charan’s response was seen.
Heart-stirring words from my Hero!!
I can’t say if the day had anything to do with it, but I know my APPA did. Thank you for the wishes and everything else.
Love you Appa https://t.co/NLKIhu2z2i
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 27, 2020
On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Acharya, which is produced by Ram Charan himself. Some reports suggest that the film will have Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu in cameo roles, and Ram Charan will be seen as a Naxalite. Ram Charan, on the other hand, will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR along with Jr NTR.
