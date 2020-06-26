After Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise, brother Dhruva Sarja steps in to dub for his elder brother's film

Dhruva Sarja will dub for his brother Chiranjeevi Sarja in Ram Narayan's upcoming film, Rajamarthanda. The actor has taken the responsibility of the same and has informed about it to the producers.

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 after suffering from a massive heart attack. After he complained of chest pain, the actor was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital. He breathed his last at the Sagar Apollo Hospital in JP Nagar, Bengaluru. Now according to media reports, Chiranjeevi's younger brother Dhruva Sarja is going to step into dub for his elder brother's upcoming film. Dhruva will dub for his brother in Ram Narayan's upcoming film, Rajamarthanda. The actor has taken the responsibility of the same and has informed about it to the producers.

Cinema Express quoted director Ram Narayan, "I was also told by my producer that even Darshan Sir was willing to dub for the film. He had expressed this to the producer. He wanted to lend support to the film, out of his friendship, he had with Chiranjeevi Sarja."

He further revealed that Chiranjeevi was super excited to work on this film and was looking forward to dub. Now, his brother will fulfil the same and is taking his own time to start the dubbing process.

"Dhruva Sarja will give complete justification to his brother's character. We wouldn't have asked for better support, the director added.

Days after his elder brother Chiranjeevi's sudden demise, Dhruva had shared their throwback picture on the Instagram post as his story. He wrote, "I want to you back. Not able to be without you (sic)."

