After collaborating with Suriya, Sudha Kongara to direct Thalapathy Vijay for his 65th film?

Acclaimed director Sudha Kongara has collaborated with Suriya for his next film, titled Soorarai Pottru. The teaser of the film was released recently and it showed Suriya in a very strong role. The upcoming Tamil film is loosely based on the life of G R Gopinath, founder of India's first low-cost airline Air Deccan. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that filmmaker Sudha K Prasad might collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay for his 65th film. However, there is no official announcement on the same. According to a report in DC, Irudhi Suttru director Sudha is the frontrunner to collaborate with Vijay for his next, Thalapathy 65.

The same reports suggest that directors AR Murugadoss, Pandiraj, MagizhThirumeni have also narrated their scripts to Vijay but the Master actor is yet to lock any of. Now it remains to see if Vijay collaborates with Sudha Kongara, who is one of the biggest directors in the industry. Sudha has made her Bollywood directorial debut with Saala Khadoos starring R Madhavan. The film was originally shot in Tamil as Irudhi Suttru and she also won Filmfare Award for Best Director – Tamil.

Meanwhile, Vijay will reportedly lock horns with Suriya as their films Master and Soorarai Pottru are set to release this Summer. Both films are releasing during the same month.

Sudha Kongara Prasad is currently busy with the post-production of Surya starrer Soorarai Pottru. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who is known for her comic roles, is all set to make his Tamil debut with Soorarai Pottru.

The movie is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. Bollywood producer Guneet Monga makes her debut in South as she is co-producing this Suriya starrer.

