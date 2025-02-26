After Daaku Maharaaj, is Urvashi Rautela set to feature in a role for Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s NTRNEEL?

NTRNEEL, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, recently began its shoot, with the RRR actor set to join later. Now, it seems that after Daaku Maharaaj, actress Urvashi Rautela might also be part of the movie.

According to a recent report by OTTPlay, the actress is in discussions to join the project soon. While the makers have not officially confirmed it, speculation suggests that she has been approached for a significant role.

Talking about the upcoming venture, the collaboration between Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel has been the talk of the town for quite some time. The movie, rumored to be titled Dragon, is expected to feature the actor as a mafia don in a high-octane action setting.

With the shoot progressing swiftly, the makers have yet to announce the complete cast list, with names like Tovino Thomas, Rukmini Vasanth, and others making the rounds.

Regarding Jr NTR’s work front, the actor was last seen in Devara: Part 1 (2024). The action thriller, directed by Koratala Siva, tells the story of a man who makes a living through smuggling to support his village. However, things take a turn when he realizes that what he has been smuggling are weapons meant for destruction. This revelation leads him to have a change of heart, ultimately setting him on a path to eradicate the trade from his lands.

The first installment of the two-part film franchise featured Jr NTR in dual roles, alongside actors like Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela recently created buzz with her latest release, Daaku Maharaaj. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, with Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and others playing pivotal characters.