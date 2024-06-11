After Darshan Thoogudeepa, alleged partner Pavithra Gowda booked by Bengaluru police in Renuka Swamy murder case

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

As the arrest of Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa makes headlines, his co-actor Pavithra Gowda has also been detained by Bengaluru police. Both actors, along with 10 others, are suspected of orchestrating the murder of Renuka Swamy.

The police had earlier detained Darshan from his farmhouse in Mysuru on suspicion of instructing the murder. Now, it seems that Gowda is also being eyed by the police for her involvement in the same crime.

According to a report by One India, Darshan Thoogudeepa masterminded the murder of pharmacist Renuka Swamy. The Chitradurga native had allegedly made some obscene comments about Pavithra Gowda on social media, which Darshan discovered, leading to Swamy's murder.

Reports indicate that the victim was murdered inside Darshan’s garage with multiple weapons, with the actor allegedly present at the crime scene. Furthermore, the victim’s body was uncovered by the police from a drainage system.

For those who are unclear, Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda have been rumored to have had an affair for a decade. The actors are often seen together on multiple occasions, sparking controversy. Despite being married, Darshan has maintained a supposed relationship with her, which created a significant stir in the past.

The actor was detained by Bengaluru police on June 11, 2024, over these suspicions and is currently being transported from Mysuru to Bengaluru for further questioning.

Who is Pavithra Gowda?

Pavithra Gowda is a Sandalwood actress and model who often makes headlines due to her alleged relationship with Darshan Thoogudeepa. The actress was featured in the movie Chathrigalu Saar Chathrigalu, headlined by Ramesh Aravind.

Pavithra previously stirred controversy in the Kannada film industry over her supposed affair with Darshan. The matter received significant backlash when she posted a video on her Instagram handle with the caption, "One decade down; forever to go. It’s been 10 years of our relationship. Thank you."

The post spread like wildfire, creating a sensation and fueling rumors about their alleged affair.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

