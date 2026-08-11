After DC, Lokesh Kanagaraj, director Arun Matheswaran and Anirudh Ravichander reunite for a film in 2027? Find out

DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, was released in theaters on August 7, 2026. After the Arun Matheswaran directorial hit the big screens recently, it seems that the actor-director duo might reunite once again.

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Arun Matheswaran to reunite after DC?

According to a report by Track Tollywood, Lokesh Kanagaraj and director Arun Matheswaran are set to reunite for another project, with the Vikram helmer in the lead role. The film is expected to go on the floors in late 2027, with Anirudh Ravichander handling the musical tracks and score.

The upcoming project will only begin after Lokesh Kanagaraj finishes his next directorial with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA23. However, this is based on a report for now, and the makers have not made any official confirmation.

More about DC

DC follows Devadas, a rebel who challenges systemic hardships while surviving alongside his crew. When a confrontation with the officers sets off a relentless pursuit, his life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Chandra, a woman seeking an escape from her troubled past.

Their journey unfolds against a backdrop of intense action and high-stakes survival. The film is loosely based on the classic novel Devadas.

As the movie marks director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut as a lead actor, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy appear as co-leads. Moreover, the project was bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front

Lokesh Kanagaraj was last seen helming the film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. The action thriller explores the story of Deva as he searches for the suspicious demise of his close friend Rajasekar, uncovering a brutal group run by the ruthless Simon and his enforcer, Dayal.

Apart from the superstar, the film also featured Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the director will work with Allu Arjun for AA23 . In the announcement teaser, the actor is seen wearing the signature silver kada often associated with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films, hinting at a stylish, Western-inspired aesthetic.

The film’s music and background score will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with Arjun. Although not officially confirmed, reports suggest that Pooja Hegde may play the female lead.

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