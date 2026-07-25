Fact Check: After Deepika Padukone’s exit, Katrina Kaif to join Prabhas in Spirit? Truth Revealed

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller Spirit stars pan-India star Prabhas in a fierce avatar, and has been making buzz ever since its inception. Now, the latest update suggests that Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is in talks to join the high-profile project. Read on!

Katrina Kaif to make a cameo appearance in Spirit?

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Ever since Deepika Padukone's much-discussed exit from Spirit, there have been major developments. While Triptii Dimri was later reported to have stepped in as the female lead opposite Prabhas, fresh industry reports suggest that there has been an addition of a major actor who will be making a special appearance. However, the reports are false.

Contrary to the media speculations, a well-placed industry source has dismissed the report regarding Katrina's alleged acting comeback plans as “completely inaccurate and misleading.” The source revealed, “There is absolutely no truth to the claims being made about Katrina Kaif’s future acting plans. The report is based entirely on speculation and misinformation, with no verification."

Earlier, Katrina Kaif made headlines for another such 'comeback story' which eventually turned out to be baseless. For the unversed, there were speculations that the actress is looking to return to cinemas with an OTT project. Katrina's team actively responded and cleared the air, calling it misinformation.

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The actress is currently enjoying her motherhood. A week ago, Katrina shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle while playing and enjoying with her little one, Vihaan Kaushal. In one such picture, Katrina was seen holding her baby in her hands and showering love over him. Her caption read, "Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are (yellow heart emoticon) Best Birthday. Your not too bad either ….."

It will be interesting to see when the actress decides to return to the film industry.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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