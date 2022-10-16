After Dhanush and Prabhas, Anushka Shetty praises Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Totally totally loved it
Another admirer has been added to Kantara's list and that is Anushka Shetty.
The list of admirers of Rishab Shetty's Kantara is increasing with each passing day. After Dhanush and Prabhas, Anushka Shetty has become the latest celeb to admire the film. The Baahubali actress took to her Instagram and showered the action thriller with love. She shared a poster of Kantara on the photo-sharing app along with the following appreciation words, "Watched #kantara...totally totally loved it, congratulations to each and every actor, producers, technicians…team Kantara u all were amazing, and thank you all for the experience...Rishab Shetty you were amazing…Please watch the movie in the theatres...don’t miss it."
In addition to this, versatile actor Dhanush had earlier penned on Twitter, "Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must-watch...Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale films...keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless."
Check out the post below:
Furthermore, Prabhas revealed that he has watched Kantara not once, but twice. The Radhe Shyam actor Tweeted, "Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!"
In the meantime, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty talked about the possibility of Kantara 2. He said, "No comments because right now the focus is on Kantara. We will think about the sequel later. Nevertheless, we tried several sub-plots for the film. We call it 'upakatha'. So we have sub-plots options for the sequel."
On the other hand, Anushka Shetty is busy with Mahesh P's untitled film at the moment. She will be seen sharing screen space with Naveen Polishetty in the project financed by the UV Creations banner.
