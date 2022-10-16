After Dhanush and Prabhas, Anushka Shetty praises Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Totally totally loved it

The list of admirers of Rishab Shetty's Kantara is increasing with each passing day. After Dhanush and Prabhas, Anushka Shetty has become the latest celeb to admire the film. The Baahubali actress took to her Instagram and showered the action thriller with love. She shared a poster of Kantara on the photo-sharing app along with the following appreciation words, "Watched #kantara...totally totally loved it, congratulations to each and every actor, producers, technicians…team Kantara u all were amazing, and thank you all for the experience...Rishab Shetty you were amazing…Please watch the movie in the theatres...don’t miss it." In addition to this, versatile actor Dhanush had earlier penned on Twitter, "Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must-watch...Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale films...keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless."

