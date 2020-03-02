After directing Samantha, popular filmmaker Nandini Reddy to direct Naga Chaitanya?

Samantha Akkineni, who was last seen in the Tollywood remake of Tamil film 96, will reportedly join hands with critically acclaimed director Nandini Reddy.

Director Nandini Reddy joined hands with Samantha Akkineni for Oh Baby!, which was a smash hit at the box office. The film was a remake of the South Korean film Miss Granny, the fantasy comedy was about a 70-year-old granny who miraculously returns to her youth and won a lot of plaudits for its storytelling. Now, reports have surfaced that Nandini is set to direct Samantha’s husband Naga Chaitanya in a venture that is said to be bankrolled by Swapna Cinema. However, the same is awaiting confirmation since Nandini is currently stationed in the United States.

Samantha was last seen in Jaanu, the Telugu remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s emotional saga 96. However, the film put up an underwhelming show at the box office. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, was seen in Venky Mama, alongside his real-life mama Venkatesh, which drew crowds in large numbers to the theatres. Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming project includes Sekhar Kammula directorial which stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. It is to be noted that Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya are joining hands for the first time and fans have bestowed a lot of expectations on this upcoming venture. The movie is rumoured to be titled ‘Love Story’. Sai Pallavi and Sekhar Kammula had earlier joined hands for the heart-warming Fidaa.

As a couple, Sam and Chay were last seen in Majili, which won appreciation from critics and audiences alike. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film saw Samantha’s character helping Naga Chaitanya’s come out of his woes with her unflinching love and trust.

