After Dubai, RRR trio SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR reach Bengaluru to promote the film; PICS

Baahubali fame ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is all ready to treat the fans with his latest magnum opus, RRR. The team is traveling across the county to raise the excitement for their highly-awaited period drama. With the lead Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the director recently reached Bengaluru to meet and greet the fans and talk about the project.

While Ram Charan rocked another breezy look with a red shirt and olive green cargo pants, Jr NTR gave a twist to his all-black look by adding a pop of color with a dark pink shirt. The captain of the ship, SS Rajamouli was seen in a simple black shirt. One thing common in all the attires was the 'RRR' tag on each of their shirts.

Check out the pictures below:

As RRR is scheduled to release in theatres across the country on 25 March, the film's publicity is currently in the brisk phase. The core cast of the film Jr NTR, Ram Charan along with the director recently took to Dubai for promotions. Their trip was a part of an extensive plan that maps Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Varanasi for meeting the fans and adding to the buzz of this already hyped movie. Also, Ram Charan's video as revolutionary cop Alluri Sitarama Raju made it to the coveted billboards of New York City's Times Square, taking the RRR fever to international levels.

For those of you who are still unaware, RRR follows the fictional story of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who are up against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad.

