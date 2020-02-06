After Dulquer Salmaan, KGF star Yash shares candid moment with him; Promises to treat with a native cuisine

Coincidences are definitely beautiful but this one particular coincidence has totally come as a treat for all the fans of Yash and Dulquer Salmaan.

The recent picture of two superstars from the Kannada and Malayalam film industry totally came as a treat to all the fans of Yash and Dulquer Salmaan. The epic moment of them took social media by storm and set high curiosity among their fans. The two were on their respective schedules and bumped into each other recently. Excited after meeting Yash, Dulquer also shared a picture and looks like even he cannot wait to see Superstar Yash’s rockstar character Rocky in KGF 2. The two actors were all praise for each other on social media and their bonding raised high curiosity among the fans if they are coming together for a film.

Dulquer Salmaan, after the coincidental meet, took to Instagram along with a warm caption, “When Kurup met Rocky Bhai ! Such a fine gent. Was a real pleasure to meet you bro. Touched by your kindness and warm hospitality ! Looking forward to meeting you again on our next sched. And waiting for rockstar Rocky in KGF 2 ! #coincidence #randomencounters #best #gentlemanactor #greatconversations #actorspeak #ambitiousfilms”.



On the other hand, Yash also shared a candid moment with DQ and wrote, "Ran into this fine actor in my hometown today. An intelligent actor plus humility equals Dulquer! I’ve always admired his choice of films. One of the finest our generation has seen. I'm sure you'll kill it as Kurup And the next time you are back in my hometown, a native cuisine spread will await you...it will be a feast!."

