After fans requested Simbu to share his weight loss secret, STR shares an indoor jogging video

A video of STR aka Simbu joining inside his home has surfaced online, after the actor's asked him for his weight loss secret.

At a time when many celebrities have been sharing their workout videos during the lockdown for COVID-19, fans of STR requested the actor share his weight loss secret and his quarantine days. Following numerous requests, STR shared an indoor jogging video, in which he can be seen taking a run starting from his home, then going around the home for a nice long time, finally before entering his home again. The video ends with Simbu taking some long breaths.

It should be noted that STR had a massive body transformation after he started working out for his next film Maanaadu. Few videos of the actor working out vigorously before the film went on floors were shared by Suresh Kamatchi and Venkat Prabhu. The videos caught the attention of netizens as his fans shared it lauding his hard work. On the work front, STR will be next seen in Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu, bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi’s home banner, Amma Creations.

The film has an ensemble of star cast including Kalyani Priyadarshini for the female lead, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Dany, SJ Suryah, Manoj K Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekar among the others. The film was initially dropped after Simbu had some issues with producer Suresh Kamatchi. However, the issues were sorted after several rounds of talks. He will also be seen in an extended cameo in Hansika Motwani starrer Maha.

