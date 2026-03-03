After food and sweet distribution, Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda pledge scholarships for students in 44 government schools

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have won millions of hearts over the past few decades. Hence, to celebrate their union, the couple decided to give it back to the people who showered their Virosh with love and prayers. After doing annadanam in temples and distributing sweets in several cities across the country, they have decided to sponsor education for students in 44 government schools in their village.

Vijay-Rashmika offer scholarships for students

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding came as a light of hope for many. During their wedding festivities in Udaipur, the couple hosted lunch and dinner for the media and paparazzi for the days leading up to their wedding. Days after their union, Virosh announced that they would be sending truck load of sweets across the country and even arrange food distribution at temples across the country.

In a new and welcome initiative, the couple has decided to sponsor the education of student at their village. According to a report by Free Press Journal, the Arjun Reddy actor pledged scholarships for 9th and 10th-grade students across 44 government schools in the Achampet division of Nagarkurnool district in Telangana through the Deverakonda Charitable Trust.

In a viral video, Vijay can be seen making the announcement. Upon hearing about this good news, the kids gathered at his village gave him a loud cheer. On the stage, he was joined by his wife, Rashmika, and mother Madhavi Deverakonda, who reflected the happiness.

Take a look:

After their intimate wedding on February 26, 2026, the couple went to Vijay’s ancestral home in the village to perform the Gruha Pravesh ceremony followed by the Satyanarayana Puja in Thummanapeta, Telangana. A couple of days ago, the couple was also seen attending the star-studded pre-wedding event of Allu Arjun’s brother, actor Allu Sirish, and Nayanika Reddy.

Several reports suggested that after getting married in the presence of their near and dear ones in Rajasthan, the couple is expected to host a grand starry wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Allu Sirish drops inside glimpse from Pelli Koduku: Allu Arjun, Vijay, Rashmika, Ram Charan indulge in festivities; VIDEO