After a grand wedding, Kartikeya Gummakonda enjoys a picture perfect honeymoon in Kerala; PICS

After his wedding, actor Kartikeya Gummakonda is enjoying a dreamy vacation in Kerala with wife Lohitha Reddy. The newlyweds shared a few pictures from their time on their Instagram handle. Sharing a few photos of them enjoying an adventurous trip, Lohita captioned it as, “God’s Own Country. Favorite trip with ma favorite”.

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen practicing the art of archery while twinning in black. The netizens are in aww of this couple and have been showering them with heart emoticons in the comment section of the post.

The RX 100 star got engaged to Lohitha Reddy this August after dating for 10 long years. The ceremony was a low-key affair with only a few in attendance. The couple got hitched on 21 November 2021 in a grand yet elegant ceremony. The two exchanged marital vows in the presence of family and close friends along with a few members of the South film fraternity. Tollywood celebs like Chiranjeevi, Payal Rajput, Allu Aravind, Tanikella Bharani, Saurabh Dhingra among others attended the wedding.

Talking about the actor’s upcoming projects, Kartikeya Gummakonda will next be a part of H Vinoth’s action thriller Valimai. The film’s cast includes Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Gurbani Judge, Yogi Babu and Achyuth Kumar. The film’s score has been done by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography is taken care of by Nirav Shah. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Valimai is slated for a Pongal release on 13 January 2022.

