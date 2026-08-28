After Irumudi, Ravi Teja to work with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram director Vivek Athreya for horror film? Here’s what we know

Ravi Teja recently arrived on the big screen with the action drama Irumudi, which has received positive responses from critics and audiences. Now, it appears that the actor is set to collaborate with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram-fame director Vivek Athreya.

Ravi Teja and Vivek Athreya to collaborate for a horror film?

According to a report by Telugu Chitraalu, Ravi Teja and director Vivek Athreya are set to collaborate on a project. The upcoming film is reportedly being planned as a horror movie. However, this is only a report for now, and no official announcement has been made by the makers yet.

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Interestingly, the director, along with producers Laxman and Srini, recently visited the actor to congratulate him on the success of Irumudi.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja is also set to collaborate with director Hasith Goli. The film will be produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is touted to be an entertainer, with the makers reportedly targeting a Sankranti 2027 release.

Previously, Vivek Athreya worked with Nani on the vigilante action drama Saripodhaa Sanivaaram . The film followed Surya, who fights injustices on Saturdays and eventually clashes with Daya, a corrupt and ruthless cop.

Apart from Nani, the film featured SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Abhirami Gopikumar, Aditi Balan, P. Sai Kumar, Murali Sharma, Ajay, and others in key roles.

More about Irumudi

Irumudi follows Trinath, a flawed middle-class farmer who struggles with a troubled past while trying to be a loving father to his young daughter. Wanting her father to change, his daughter asks him to give up his old ways and undertake a 41-day spiritual journey. Her request becomes a turning point in Trinath’s life, setting him on a path toward faith, self-discipline, and redemption.

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However, Trinath’s transformation is tested when a series of mysterious incidents involving young girls begins to trouble his village. As the threat grows, his protective instincts are awakened, forcing him to confront the darker side of his past. What begins as a personal journey of reform soon turns into a dangerous mission to track down the person responsible for the incidents.

The film stars Ravi Teja in the lead role, with Priya Bhavani Shankar and Baby Nakshathra in prominent roles. It also features Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, Swasika, and others in key roles.

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