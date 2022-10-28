After Jailer, Rajinikanth signs 2 BIG projects; Puja ceremony to be held on November 5
Amidst high buzz for Jailer, Rajinikanth has signed 2 new projects under the Lyca Productions banner. This is a reunion of the great '2.0' combination.
Superstar Rajinikanth is busy shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer. The film has set high expectations right from the time of its announcement. Well, moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store next. Amidst high buzz for Jailer, Rajinikanth has signed 2 new projects under the Lyca Productions banner.
Lyca Productions, which is backing 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' and 'Indian 2', has now teamed up with Rajinikanth himself. This is a reunion of the great '2.0' combination! Today, Mr. Tamilkumaran, the Head of Lyca Productions, announced that the banner will be producing two films with Rajini. The puja ceremony for both projects will be held on November 5 in Chennai. A photo of Rajinikanth with Mr. Subaskaran, the Chairman of Lyca Productions, and Mr. Premsivasamy, the Deputy Chairman of the banner has surfaced on social media.
There is anticipation around these 2 big-ticket projects. More details will be announced soon. The names of the directors will be officially received soon.
Superstar Rajinikanth is considered one of the greatest acting legends and there is always high anticipation around his films. The general audience is always gung-ho about watching him on the big screen in a variety of roles.
Jailer
Talking about Jailer, the film is written and directed by Nelson and it also has Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar. The film is planned to be released theatrically in 2023. The music of Jailer is composed by Anirudh and this is his third collaboration with Rajinikanth, after Petta and Darbar.
