After Jailer, Rajinikanth signs 2 BIG projects; Puja ceremony to be held on November 5

Superstar Rajinikanth is busy shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer. The film has set high expectations right from the time of its announcement. Well, moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store next. Amidst high buzz for Jailer, Rajinikanth has signed 2 new projects under the Lyca Productions banner.

Lyca Productions, which is backing 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' and 'Indian 2', has now teamed up with Rajinikanth himself. This is a reunion of the great '2.0' combination! Today, Mr. Tamilkumaran, the Head of Lyca Productions, announced that the banner will be producing two films with Rajini. The puja ceremony for both projects will be held on November 5 in Chennai. A photo of Rajinikanth with Mr. Subaskaran, the Chairman of Lyca Productions, and Mr. Premsivasamy, the Deputy Chairman of the banner has surfaced on social media.