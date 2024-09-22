After Jani Master, wife Ayesha to be arrested for allegedly assaulting victim and forcing her to marry choreographer; REPORT

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information about sexual harassment, which might be triggering for some readers.

Telugu choreographer Jani Master was arrested by police officials in Goa for allegedly sexually assaulting his young female colleague. Following his arrest, it was reported that he confessed to the crime and pleaded guilty. While Jani Master has been charged under the POCSO Act and is under judicial custody, it has been reported that his wife Ayesha might also be arrested in the case.

According to reports, the complainant has alleged that both Jani Master and his wife Ayesha assaulted her and even tried to coerce her into marrying the choreographer after changing her religion.

As per a report by Telugu 360, Jani Master's wife will also be arrested soon for attacking the victim. A couple of days back, she argued with the media that her husband was innocent and would never commit such a heinous crime.

In an interview with TV9, she made several claims and said, "The allegation that the woman was harassed when she was 16 is disgusting. There is no truth in it. If the girl can show evidence, I will leave Master."

She further alleged that some powerful people are behind this conspiracy against her husband. Ayesha added, "I have been married to Master for the last 14 years and we have no children. I know him very well. His nature is not what is being alleged."

Talking about the victim, Ayesha claimed that she was once grateful for Jani Master and owed her career to him. She mentioned that the victim could have come forward before, however, she chose not to and is coming out right now.

Ayesha said, "The complainant said in many TV interviews that she owes her career to Master and is grateful to him. How is it that she never complained before? And how is it that after being on her own for the last one year, she suddenly surfaces to lodge a complaint against him?"

Nonetheless, the charges against Jani Master and his wife are quite serious. Ayesha has also been asked by the police to appear at the Narsingi police station.

For the unversed, Jani Master is facing charges for sexually assaulting his 21-year-old female colleague who was a minor at the time of abuse. The complainant has alleged that she was assaulted by the choreographer on several occasions.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, emotional, or verbal abuse, do not hesitate to stand against it and seek help. Remember, you are not alone in this fight. There are several helplines available.

