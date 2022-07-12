After Jawan shoot, Nayanthara will be on 'zero break' mode

2022 seems like a very busy year for Nayanthara. After a spectacular wedding with director Vignesh Shivan in June, followed by a honeymoon in Thailand, the Lady Superstar is shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in Mumbai. Now, she has also joined hands with director Nilesh Krishnaa for her next, who is an assistant director to the acclaimed director Shankar.

