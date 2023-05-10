After jewellery theft, Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya files police complaint of missing a new item; Check out

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya filed a complaint at Teynampet police station after her keys of the luxurious car went missing. She registered an FIR at the police station after the car keys of a luxury Range Rover went missing while travelling from her home to a private college. A petition has been filed and an investigation is underway.

Earlier, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also filed a complaint at Teynampet police station after her jewellery went missing from her home. The filmmaker filed the complaint after she noticed last month that jewellery was missing from the locker. She filed a case that 60 sovereign gold were stolen from her home and suspected her maid, who has been working for her for 18 years. After the complaint, police arrested two persons, a domestic helper and a driver for the involvement of allegedly stealing gold and diamonds from her house in Poes Garden, Chennai. The house, Eeswari, confessed to the crime and stated that they sold the items and bought a house in the city.



About Soundarya and Rajinikanth's career

Soundarya is a director and businesswoman. She directed Kochadaiiyaan, India's first motion capture film, with Rajinikanth in the lead role. It became a massive hit and also earned a distinction for her to become the first woman to direct her father in a feature film. She also directed Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 starring Dhanush and Amala Paul. It was released in Telugu and Tamil and became a huge blockbuster.

Soundarya married Vishagan Vanangamudi, an actor and businessman, on 11 February 2019 and has a son named Veer.

Aishwaryaa is busy shooting her directorial Lal Salaam, a political drama based on cricket. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, whereas Rajinikanth in a cameo. A few days, the first look of the superstar from the film as Moideen Bhai and received a huge backlash from the audiences. Many called out the designer for the poor quality of the poster.

