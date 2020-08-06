After Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Allu Arjun wants to act in multi starrer movie with Mahesh Babu?

While there’s no official announcement on this news, Tollywood fans are eagerly waiting for an update and an official word about the project.

The recent trend in Tollywood is multi starrer movies. While Jr NTR and Ram Charan are sharing the screen space in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, reports suggest that Allu Arjun is also looking for directors and stories for a multi starrer movie with Mahesh Babu or Jr NTR. While there’s no official announcement on this news, Tollywood fans are eagerly waiting for an update and an official word about the project.

Meanwhile, new reports came up stating that Kollywood director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial venture will be a Telugu movie, and Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the lead roles in the film. While it is known that Mahesh Babu’s earlier venture with Kollywood director AR Murugadoss, Spyder did not shine at the Box Office, it looks like the actor is all set to act in a movie directed by yet another Kollywood director.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa along with Pooja Hegde. Directed by Sukumar, the actor’s first look for the film was revealed recently. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram. They both had a Box Office clash with their previous movies Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru. While the government of Andra Pradesh and Telangana have granted permission to resume with the shootings, it is expected that the makers of the movies will announce details on rolling out the films soon.

Credits :Telugu Samayam

