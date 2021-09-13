After Jr NTR, Ram Charan buys a swanky car worth a massive amount

Telugu actor Jr NTR recently became the first Indian to own Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule that is worth a whopping Rs 3.5 crore. Now, Jr NTR's RRR co-star Ram Charan has purchased a new swanky car, Mercedes Maybach GLS600 worth Rs 4 crore. A few photos of Charan riding his new baby home have surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, the actor was recently spotted driving his new car to meet his injured brother Sai Dharam Tej at the hospital. Ram Charan with his wife Upasana was spotted at Apollo hospital after meeting Tej who underwent a small surgery for a collarbone fracture after he met with a road accident on September 10.

Check out photos and video of Ram Charan's new car below:

#RamCharan is the proud owner of India's 1st #Mercedes Maybach GLS600 customized version. The edition is priced around 4 cr.#ManOfMassesRamCharan pic.twitter.com/NlCQyj4rRa — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 12, 2021

Talking about Ram Charan's upcoming projects, the actor recently wrapped the last schedule of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR. Also starring , , Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles, RRR is slated to release all worldwide on October 13, 2021, on the festive occasion of Dussehra.