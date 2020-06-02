After Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal, Suriya reveals his plans for Soorarai Pottru release

After Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhal had a direct release on OTT platform, Suriya revealed his plans to release Soorarai Pottru.

It took the internet by storm when Jyothika’s recent film Ponmagal Vandhal was released. It became the first Tamil film to get a direct release on OTT platform. The film was produced by Suriya’s 2D productions. While having an online interaction with his fans on social media, Suriya said that his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru will not be released on OTT platforms directly as it is a very special movie to him and the whole team has worked hard for it. He also stated that his fans will experience the film’s release in theaters first.

As far as the film is concerned, Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead in Soorarai Pottru and it will have Karunas, Kaali Venkat for key supporting roles. Jointly bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively, media reports suggest that the film will have power-packed stunt sequences as award-winning international stunt choreographer Greg Powell has choreographed stunts. The film was directed by critically acclaimed Sudha K Prasad and it will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra.

Soorarai Pottru was supposed to be released in Summer this year. The release date has been postponed due to the lockdown for COVID-19 situation. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the background score and audio tracks for the film. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who will mark his Kollywood entry with the film, will be seen as the main antagonist. So far, the makers have revealed two posters of the film and both of them look promising. When the teaser was released, it took social media by storm.

Credits :The Times Of India

