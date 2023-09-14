After Jyotika and Simran, THIS former co-star of Thalapathy Vijay approached for Thalapathy 68; Reports

Until now, several actresses’ have been associated with Thalapathy Vijay’s Venkat Prabhu-directed film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. After Jyotika and Simran, another actress is rumored to have been approached for the project. Vijay’s Vaseegara pair, Sneha, is touted to team up with the Master actor once again. Even though there has been no official confirmation pertaining to the news, fans have been insinuating that Sneha is a part of the project after Venkat Prabhu put up a story with Sneha in it.

Reports had been swirling some time ago that Jyotika was a part of the project. But the Mozhi actress allegedly declined the offer, after which rumors of Simran doing the film were all over the news. For the uninitiated, there will be two female protagonists in Thalapathy 68, but no one has any concrete evidence as to who they might be. But as of now, all signs point to Sneha, and it has to be seen whether the news is indeed true or not.

Thalapathy 68 director Venkat Prabhu puts up a story with Sneha

Sneha and Thalapathy Vijay were part of the 2003 film Vaseegara, which was the Tamil remake of the 2001 Telugu film Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, featuring Venkatesh and Aarthi Agarwal. Even though both actors have not been in many films together, their onscreen chemistry was certainly great in Vaseegara. Therefore, it will be nostalgic to witness the onscreen pairing of Vijay and Sneha again on the big screen.

Priyanka Mohan has reportedly been in talks to play the other female lead in Thlapatahy 68. As is known by now, Thalapathy Vijay is set to play dual roles in the films. Reports have also been suggesting that the two Vijays might very well be going against each other. Venkat Prabhu, as a director, is known for the twists and turns and exhilarating moments that he incorporates in his movies. Thalapathy 68 is also reported to be along similar lines to his previous projects.

But right before Thalapathy 68, Vijay has Leo coming up with his Master director, Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will see him pairing up with another of his popular co-stars, Trisha. Needless to say, Leo is arguably the most anticipated Tamil film at the moment.

ALSO READ: Yesteryear actress Gautami files police complaint after she and her daughter receive death threats; Reports